Khloé Kardashian's Workout Closet Is Unbelievably Huge—Take a Peek Inside

Khloé Kardashian and her family might be best known for their fancy fashion-forward style, but we're actually obsessing over the youngest Kardashian sister's collection of gym clothes. The 31-year-old has been known to keep a strict workout regimen, but who knew that she housed all of her workout gear in a huge and perfectly organized closet? If we had access to this enviable collection of cute athletic wear we'd definitely be motivated to hit the gym hard every single day.

Proud to reveal @khloekardashian fitness closet in @selfmagazine (I want one too!!) Link to story in bio || #fitnesscloset #laclosetdesign 📷 @odouglas50 A photo posted by Lisa Adams (@laclosetdesign) on Jul 27, 2015 at 1:48pm PDT

The organized wardrobe was designed by LA Closet Design and was revealed first in Self Magazine. The perfectly put-together racks (above) of neon and spandex pieces make the average sporting good store look shabby in comparison. Kardashian's colorful sneaker collection (below) is enough to make any fit girl jealous, plus there's something to wear for any type of workout. From the sleeveless tops and pullover hoodies, to the windbreaker shorts and yoga pants, there's no excuse not to hit up the gym. That said, we're not sure if we'd ever want to step foot outside of Kardashian heavenly closet.

Dear @khloekardashian - we're completely obsessed with your fitness closet designed by @laclosetdesign❗️See more pics on self.com A photo posted by SELF Magazine (@selfmagazine) on Jul 28, 2015 at 10:51am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: How to Get a Body Like Jennifer Lopez

PHOTOS: 17 Times Birthday Girl Khloé Kardashian Convinced Us to Rock a Bold Red Lip