Khloé Kardashian on Being an Aunt: "I'm the Wild One"

The Kardashians are definitely not your typical family, and Khloé Kardashian isn't your run-of-the-mill aunt. The star, who counts her sister Kourtney Kardashian's children Mason, 5, Penelope, 3, and Reign, 9 months, and sister Kim Kardashian's daughter North, 2, as her nieces and nephews, considers herself "the wild aunt."
And she recently opened up about what it's like being an aunt to some of the most famous kids on the planet. "I love everything about being an aunt," she says on her website.
But as far as discipline goes, Khloé knows she's the fun one: "They say it takes a village to raise a child—that couldn't be more true. We all have so much fun helping raise each others' kids," she says. "It's funny—I discipline Kourt's kids the way she would (except I actually let them eat fun food!) but with Kim... she's a little more strict with North."
Check out some of her cutest photos with her nieces and nephews below:
