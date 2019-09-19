Khloé Kardashian's New Hair Color Is So Blonde It's Almost White  

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

If you thought that Kendall Jenner was the only one in her family dyeing their hair blonde this week, you haven't seen Khloé Kardashian's new hair color. A few days after Jenner debuted platinum blonde hair while walking the Burberry runway at London Fashion Week, Kardashian has gone even more blonde. (Not that it's a competition, ladies.)

She unveiled her new platinum blonde hair on Instagram yesterday, and the shade is so light and icy, it's practically white. Kardashian captioned her post with the cloud emoji, which accurately describes the color. She kept her roots dark, which gives the platinum hair a lived-in vibe. The contrast between light and dark also makes the blonde even brighter.

Kardashian has experimented with various shades of blonde throughout 2019, including another platinum color at the beginning of the year, and a darker, multi-dimensional blonde this spring. She's also played with various lengths thanks to extensions, including a blunt bob and super-long, waist-length hair.

Celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham has been the one responsible for all of Kardashian's hair colors this year, and also made Jenner blonde ahead of London Fashion Week. It hasn't been confirmed if she did Khloé Kardashian's platinum shade this time, but considering that she's tagged in the star's Instagram post, it's likely that this color is Cunningham's work.

As with any Kardashian hair change, it's always possible that this is a wig. However, given Khloé's history with blonde hair and her post tags, a ton of bleach was probably used in the making of this platinum shade. We respect her willingness to take on such a high maintenance hair color.