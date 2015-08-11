Khloé Kardashian’s Trainer Reveals Exactly How the Star Lost 35 Pounds

Khloé Kardashian is looking sexier than ever—thanks to her fierce dedication and hard work!

“Khloé gives as much to the gym as the gym gives to her,” her trainer Gunnar Peterson tells PEOPLE. “She’s in love with fitness.”

Peterson has been working with the reality star, 31, for three years, and says she doesn’t skip workouts.

“She never cancels,” he says. “It can be a night where she’s short on sleep. It can be a day where she has an engagement for that day. She may have something at 8—then we’re going at 6.”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Reveals She's Lost 35 Pounds from Exercise

I missed @gunnarfitness and this place!!! A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 1, 2015 at 11:40am PDT

Earlier this year Kardashian told PEOPLE she works out “almost every day,” including five-day-a-week, hour-long sessions with Peterson, who constantly switches up their methods.

“There is no typical routine,” he says. Their workouts incorporate “different intervals mixed up, whether it’s the motion of the interval or the duration of the interval or the intensity of the interval.”

“Some days it’s more heart-rate intensive, some days it’s more lower-extremities intensive, some days the upper extremities get a little extra love,” says the celebrity trainer, who says he uses bigger movements rather than isolated movements to tone up muscles.

Kardashian often shares photos of their intense workouts on Instagram; in many of them she lifts heavy weights.

“You have to challenge your body with an external load,” says Peterson, explaining why weight-lifting is essential to weight loss.

Gym work!!! #Fitness A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 12, 2015 at 5:22pm PDT

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian's Secret to Weight Loss? Water and Lots of It

Peterson also incorporates boxing into their routine.

“[Boxing is] great for the heart rate, great for hand-to-eye, great for balance,” says Peterson. “It’s good for your body to contract upon impact.”

But Kardashian’s 35-pound weight loss didn’t come from fitness sessions alone. In addition to her discipline in the gym, she’s made major lifestyle changes.

“As the changes have come, the diet has tightened up,” says Peterson. “You can’t out-train a bad diet, and you can’t out-diet a bad lifestyle. She’s made better choices when she eats. She’s been more conscious about working on sleep habits. She hydrates better.”

And while she’s lost a significant amount of weight, Kardashian shows no signs of stopping.

“She keeps getting after it and she keeps getting better,” says Peterson. “We’re always playing with [our workouts]; we’re always making it that much more challenging.”

I need these abs to come in soon! @gunnarfitness is a fool as always. At least he makes our workouts fun! A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 17, 2015 at 10:48am PDT

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Spend the Day at a Big Cat Sanctuary in Mexico