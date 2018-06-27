Breaking: This Is Not a Picture of Khloé Kardashian 

We're going to start the day by hitting you with a fast one, so brace yourself.

The following image, which appears to be of a lacy tank top-clad Khloé Kardashian, is not, in fact, of a lacy tank top-clad Khloé Kardashian

Neither is this one.

Now, you've probably figured this out by now, but Fake Khloé is actually just a heap of wax courtesy of Madame Tussauds. Creepy? Without question. Somehow still eerily compelling? Absolutely.

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas unveiled the life-size doppelgänger to the world on Tuesday, appropriately dressed in Good American jeans that look awfully familiar. Even taking Fake Khloé out of the equation, the whole fashion ensemble was recognizable, since IRL Khloé has worn that outfit before.

A doll-like human-sized wax figure that steals your look? Count us out. Nope. Not today. Bye.

The freaky similarities are honestly unsettling, like the opening scene of a horror novel. But there's a silver lining to it all. The figure was released just in time for the reality star's 34th birthday on Wednesday, which is pretty thoughtful.

This is tripping me out!!!! @TussaudsVegas You guys did such a great job!!! https://t.co/VwzzcaThCs — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 26, 2018

Nothing says "happy birthday!" like an immortal carbon copy figurine of yourself that'll live on forever, right? Or cake. Cake's good too.