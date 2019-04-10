Khloé Kardashian’s Next Project Is All About "Twisted" Relationships

Now that the drama surrounding the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods scandal has (somewhat) died down, it looks like Khloé Kardashian has a new outlet to direct her energy to.

Page Six reports that Khloé will be producing a new series called Twisted Love, a six-part show that “explores what happens when love and affection spiral into a twisted web of extreme obsession and jealousy.”

According to Page Six, the show will be all about complicated relationships between spouses, friends, and family members that end with "deadly results."

“Relationships can be complicated, and these never-before-seen stories show just how dangerous it can be when love turns lethal,” Khloé said in a statement.

It looks like the show could be a part of a bigger anthology that Khloé is producing for the Investigation Discovery network — last year, it was revealed that she would be producing a TV series about murderous sisters for the network, aptly called Twisted Sisters.

According to Page Six, Twisted Love will premiere next year, but until then, it seems like Khloé will be keeping busy with her Good American clothing line.