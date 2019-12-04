Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True is Celebrating Christmas with the Most Glam Tree Possible

Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is celebrating Christmas in style.

The tot is barely one year old, and she's already glamming it up for the holidays with her own hot pink Christmas tree. Complete with its own matching pink lights and fur base, it's a glam gift that True already looks smitten with in a snap Khloé shared to her personal Instagram account.

"Merry Christmas everyone!! We starting decorating our house yesterday and @jeffleatham surprised True with this beautiful pink tree. It’s safe to say that True loves it!!! Thankful and blessed beyond words! " Khloé captioned the photo, which finds True staring up adoringly at the vision of pink.

The tree was a gift from the Kardashians' florist Jeff Leatham, who's been seen several times on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It's certainly an eye-catching, thoughtful gift that will resonate with True for some time, given her immediate reaction in the photo.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian's Response to Tristan Thompson Saying "I Love You" Is Pure Gold

The Kardashians always go all-out when it comes to the holidays, and it looks like baby True is going to follow in her mom's footsteps, if this new addition to the family's arsenal of decorations is any indication. Khloé has yet to share additional photos of what she's planned for her own decor, but if it's anything like the family gets up to most seasons, it should be breathtaking.

Moreover, what can we expect from the Kardashian Christmas card this year? Kim herself told E! News what might be in store.

"I think this Christmas card will be just my family, like me Kanye and the kids because it's a lot to wrangle everybody," she divulged.

We can't wait to see what's in store, especially if we see True looking this mesmerized again.