Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Is Her Mini-Me in a Matching Leopard Bathing Suit

Mommy, me, and swimming pigs. It's not everyone's idea of a beach getaway, but People reports that Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True, took a break from relaxing and took a few cute snapshots at Bahamian hotspot Pig Beach to show off the crystal-clear water, swimming swine, and their matching leopard-print swimsuits.

The magazine notes that True's suit is from label NATAYAKIM and features an illustrated cat face on top of the animal print. The suit also has cute cat ears. Kardashian coordinated her look with a similar suit, though it didn't have the dash of whimsy that her daughters did. Instead of the kitty face, Kardashian's beach ensemble featured blue and orange trim, though People adds that an adult version of True's outfit is available on the brand's website for $403. Mama Khloé also mentioned that while most tourists flock to the area to get an Instagram-worthy snapshot with the pigs, True wasn't really feeling it.

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Nova

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson Are the Ultimate Mother-Daughter Duo in Matching Outfits

"True is still processing how she feels about the pigs," Kardashian wrote. "I think the other pigs are still sleeping. It's early."

The seaside matching marks the latest in the mother-daughter cheetah print chronicles. Earlier this month, the two made a similar feline fashion statement on Instagram, with Kardashian wearing a leopard-print romper and True opting for a matching headband.

RELATED: Lamar Odom Says He's "Moved On" from Khloé Kardashian

Over the weekend, Kardashian's followers were treated to a bevy of matching mommy-and-me beach attire, including a baby blue look on mom and a complementary cloud-print outfit for True. It's all enough to make everyone check how much vacation time they've got racked up.