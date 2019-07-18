Khloé Kardashian Had the Best Response to a Troll Who Said She Hates Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson haven’t had the smoothest relationship. Between cheating scandals, and, uh, more cheating scandals, Baby True’s parents didn’t get the rom-com arc we’d hoped for them. But infidelity aside, Kardashian isn’t about to cut Thompson out of her life altogether. They share a daughter, and both parties are intent on putting her first.

Image zoom Seth Browarnik/startraks/InSTAR

That being said, Khloé’s still found it difficult to escape the toxic narrative the internet has chosen to cling to — one in which she hates Tristan.

Instagram user @freakymarko created a diptych of True and her father with the caption, “I know Khloe hates Tristan but Baby True starting to look just like him.” Khloé saw it (this woman sees all), and responded with a patient correction, writing, “Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel? People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money bag emoji] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!!”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Defends Her Decision to Spoil True with "Materialistic" Gifts

And with that, the Good American co-founder issued the most diplomatic clap-back in the history of the internet. Get that [money bag emoji], Khloé, you deserve it.