Wait, Were Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Even Dating at the Time of the Cheating Scandal?

Though four months have passed since the world first took notice of the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, like everything in the Kardashian universe, the plot continues to thicken.

According to a People source, when everything went down with Kylie Jenner’s bestie, “Khloé and Tristan were not in a proper relationship.” So what, exactly, does “proper” mean in Kardashian terms? Apparently, “they didn’t even spend Valentine’s Day together.”

Image zoom khloekardashian/Instagram

That being said, the Good American co-founder was still hopeful for a reconciliation — after all, they shared a then-10-month-old daughter together. “It was very difficult for her to find out about Tristan and Jordyn. But this is what made her realize that Tristan would never change. It was heartbreaking for her,” the source revealed.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Was "Throwing Up Blood" and "Blind" in Her Left Eye Ahead of the Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

“She always hoped there was a way things could work out, because that’s what she wanted for True,” the source continued. “She wanted True to live with both her parents.”

Separation aside, Kardashian and Thompson continue to co-parent baby True, now 14 months. Maybe big sis Kourtney is doling out co-parenting advice?