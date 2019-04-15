Khloé Kardashian Totally Ignored Tristan Thompson at True's 1st Birthday Party

It's been approximately a month since Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian (again) with the KarJenner's family friend Jordyn Woods, and feelings are still fresh. However, the former couple put all of that aside for their daughter True's 1st birthday party over the weekend. But that's not to say Khloé and Tristan's reunion wasn't without its awkward snags.

In a video posted to Instagram, the mom of one full-on ignores the NBA player. Hanging nearby Khloé who is holding baby True, Tristan fails to get her attention. Instead, the Revenge Body star is totally focused on her daughter, as they pose for the camera together and stop to talk to a fellow party-goer. Watch below:

Despite the uncomfortable moment between the parents, there were plenty of other heartwarming memories made at the event, like when everyone came together to sing "Happy Birthday" to True.

And these adorable mommy-and-me matching periwinkle dresses that Khloé and True wore to the party.

Also, this cute bonding moment between dad and daughter.

All things considered, it seems like True's 1st birthday was a success.