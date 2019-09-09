Khloé Kardashian Said Tristan Thompson Tried to Kiss Her Before True's Birthday Party

There's never really a "good" time to attempt to kiss the woman you cheated on in a scandal seen round the world, but hours before your daughter's birthday party might just be the actual worst possible time.

On the season 17 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, fans were given a glimpse inside Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson's first public reunion since the two split earlier this year in the wake of his cheating scandal.

Khloé noted that she had refused Thompson's attempts to meet in the weeks before their daughter's first birthday party, which took place on April 12, but for True's sake, she wanted to put their differences and invite him to celebrate.

“All Tristan does is send countless amounts of flowers, calls, texts, and I just haven’t been ready to talk to him because I feel like it’s going to turn into a screaming match and I don’t care to scream,” she said, according to People. Khloé eventually agreed to FaceTime with the 28-year-old to discuss co-parenting True on the condition that a therapist was also on the call, however she said things didn't end well, and she almost uninvited him from her daughter's party.

Eventually, she made the decision to invite Thompson over the night before the party so that their first face-to-face meeting wasn't in front of a room full of cringing onlookers and Tristan haters. And that's when she said he went for the kiss.

“I go, ‘This is the problem with you. You can’t just take what you get,'” she told her assistant the next day. “Then this morning he was like, ‘Thank you for letting me see True. She looked great, you looked even better.’ … Sometimes I feel like if I give an inch, he’ll take a mile and take my kindness for weakness.”

The drama didn't end there, however. During the party itself, Thompson took it upon himself to confront Kanye West, because drama with one member of the Kardashian family clearly wasn't enough.

Though there was no audio of the animated conversation that was caught on camera, West later said that Thompson was upset that KUWTK had used Kanye's song "Runaway" in a teaser for the show — which the NBA player took as a direct attack on his character given the references to "scumbags" and "assholes."

“He felt like we were using my music to reinforce his narrative,” West said.

Though the party was (understandably) an emotional drain on Khloé, she seems to have bounced back in the months since. Honestly, it's hard not to smile when you've got an adorable baby girl like True on your side.