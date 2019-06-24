Khloé Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Threatened Suicide After the Jordyn Woods Scandal

Ever since the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods kissing scandal became public, fans questioned what was really going on behind the scenes, and, last night, they got their answers when it all played out on KUWTK.

Warning: It's super heartbreaking.

On Sunday night's episode, Khloé learns of Tristan's infidelity from sister Kim who is told the news by family friend Larsa Pippen. Desperately searching for answers, the Good American founder bombards Tristan's phone with messages asking about the alleged incident while he's flying back to Cleveland.

Image zoom Seth Browarnik/startraks/InSTAR

"Once Tristan finally landed in Cleveland, he saw my millions of text messages. He already knew what was up and there was nothing else he could do but confirm it. When I got my questions answered, I was getting more details that everybody left and Jordyn still stayed," Khloe said on the show.

She continued: "That she was sitting on his lap in a chair. They were all over each other. They were handsy. They made out. It's disgusting. I'll never understand the depths of his ick. I was just hoping for a better outcome for my daughter and for myself."

Khloé then dropped a bombshell that came as a surprise to basically everyone outside the KarJenner inner circle. In a conversation with Scott Disick, the mom of one revealed that the NBA player threatened to commit suicide shortly after the scandal.

"He's doing this to get a reaction out of me," she said of scary text messages he was sending her. "Like, I'm just allowed to say I'm going to kill myself and that's fine? That's crazy."

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty Image, Brian To/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Despite her own pain, Khloé sent a friend to go check in on Tristan, which Disick found admirable. "The fact that Khloe's sitting here heartbroken, but still worrying about Tristan's feelings and the possibilities of him being upset or possibly hurting himself, I mean, it just goes to show that Khloe is an unbelievable person that loves so hard and so much and only wants good," he said.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian "Never Wants to See Jordyn Woods Again" After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

"And somehow she just keeps getting the short end of the stick and it's unfair and it's hurtful. It's really hard for me to sit and watch."

Meanwhile, Khloé couldn't find the words to express her feelings of betrayal. "I feel like I'm so heartbroken and so, like, what is this? This is life? Right now I don't feel much of anything," she explained. "It's like I'm in shock. It's a lot that's happening. This is, like, a debilitating blow to my soul. It's so humiliating. It's hard. And then there's some days you just want to cry."