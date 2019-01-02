Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Prove They're Still Going Strong with a New Year's Kiss

It's been a tough year for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson — what with the giant cheating scandal that exploded literal days ahead of the delivery of their first child together … Somehow (honestly, don’t get us started), the youngest Kardashian sis’ found it in her heart to forgive the 27-year-old basketball player, and they’re swinging their way into 2019 just as they did in 2018: with a kiss.

Khloé and Tristan celebrated the start of the new year in the party capital of the world: Cleveland, Ohio. Dressed in a metallic leopard-print minidress, the Good American co-founder kept her followers by her side all night long. Thompson (perhaps in an effort to atone for his indiscretions), even gave Khloé’s fans some expert advice: don’t drink and drive. Thanks for the lecture, Tristan.

When the clock struck midnight, Khloé proved that she and Tristan are still going strong(ish) when they shared a kiss on-camera. And OK, we weren’t exactly seeing Noah and Ally-level passion, but it didn’t feel like a your-grandmother-is-in-the-room peck, either.

Maybe time really does heal all … ?