Pregnant Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Coordinate in Stylish Black Outfits at NBA All-Star Party 

Pregnant Khloé Kardashain just keeps the fierce maternity looks coming. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped out with boyfriend Tristan Thompson for their first major public appearances as an expectant couple to attend a dinner party celebrating the NBA All-Star Game.

As you might expect, the duo arrived at Beauty & Essex in Los Angles looking very stylish in coordinating looks. The mom to be chose a figure-hugging black midi dress that showed off her growing baby bump. She paired the simple LBD with a black trench coat, which featured leather detailing. Kardashian finished off the look with a pair of nude heels and a diamond choker, styling her blonde hair in loose waves.

Meanwhile, Thompson showed off his fashion sense in a sharp white button down, a pair of ankle-cropped black jeans, and matching sneakers. But what took his outfit to the next level was a beaded bomber jacket.

Jerritt Clark/Getty

Not only did Kardashian and Thompson look great, but they also looked very in love. The Cleveland Cavaliers player couldn't keep his hands off Khloé's baby bump.

While Khloé was in Los Angeles supporting her boyfriend throughout the busy All Stars weekend, her sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner headed to Salt Lake City, UT for a girls' weekend.

guess who A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 18, 2018 at 12:13pm PST