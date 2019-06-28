Here's What the Kardashians Reportedly Thought About Tristan Thompson’s Birthday Tribute to Khloé

Boy meets girl. Boy cheats on girl in front of millions of people. Boy gushes about girl on social media after they split up. It's a tale as old as time! But, like you, not everyone is buying that Boy has the most sincere intentions.

On Thursday, Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, posted a birthday tribute to her on Instagram with a sickly sweet caption singing her praises.

“You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out," he wrote. "Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.”

Huh. OK then.

Khloé, who has remained commendably diplomatic as the messiest parts of the whole scandal have played out for all the world to see on the last few episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, "liked" the photo. And, though we have no proof, we'd like to imagine she was making this face while she double tapped.

But let's not forget the cardinal rule of Instagram, which is: Never trust an Instagram. Though things looked as peachy as a euphemistic Kimoji on the surface, People reports that things weren't quite as kosher over at Kamp Kardashian.

Spilling some tea worthy of Queen Elizabeth herself, a source told the outlet that Khloé "didn't really get" why Thompson posted the tribute, which is basically the equivalent of "new phone, who dis?" but for cheating exes. Apparently, her family was similarly confused.

“Her family thinks he posted it because he wants to make himself look good," the source went on. "Tristan and Khloé co-parent True, but that’s it.”

And that, kids, is why you never cross a Kardashian.