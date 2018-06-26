Khloé Kardashian Reveals What It Took to “Even Co-Exist” with Tristan Thompson After He Cheated

A lot has been said in the months following reports of Tristan Thompson’s serial cheating allegations, but little of it has come from one of the few sources to bear any true weight: Khloé Kardashian.

The new mama to baby True has stood by her boyfriend through the media firestorm—which, if you recall, ignited when Kardashian was just days ahead of her due date.

Fans have been critical of the Good American co-founder’s her response (or lack thereof), but this time around, Khloé’s sharing her side of the story.

On Monday, admitted Khloé stan Queen of Persia tweeted, “I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan. she preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it’s time to walk the walk, she’s a hypocrite.”

Kardashian cut to the truth with her response, writing, “Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

Well said, girl—no relationship is easy. This is the Khloé K. realness we’ve been longing for since the scandal broke in April.