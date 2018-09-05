Khloé Kardashian Just Acknowledged Tristan Thompson's Infidelity 

Word to the wise: don't troll Khloé Kardashian.

The new mama to True has managed to keep her cool in impossibly dramatic situations (see: Tristan Thompson apparently cheating on her while she was pregnant), but that facade cracked slightly when a troll tried to shame her for not leaving Tristan. In short: it did not go well. At all.

After the Instagram account Comments by Celebs posted a pic of Khloé calling out a blogger for a fake rumor about marriage, another troll started a situation in that post's comments.

"So she's acting like Tristan didn't cheat? Like it was made up by blogs? Lol," they posted.

Well, Khloé didn't like that so much. And she said so.

"I'm not acting as if Tristan didn't cheat. I'm saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is 'crap.' Not upset by commenters. Not upset by anything," she wrote. "Only pointing out when blogs create stories for you all to believe when it's just simply untrue."

You heard her, folks. Let's stick to True, not the untrue.