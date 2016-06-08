Watch Khloé Kardashian Take Over The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Video-Chat Kourtney

Ellen DeGeneres is keeping up with the Kardashians! Khloé Kardashian's gig as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday got a lot more exciting when the host asked the outspoken TV personality for a special favor: to run the show that day. The former Kocktails with Khloé host was only too happy to oblige and called in big sis Kourtney Kardashian to help her entertain the audience.

A Keeping Up with the Kardashians fan-favorite, Khloé paired a tight long-sleeve midi-length nude number with a sheer panel on the bottom with sleek blond strands and nude pumps for the appearance during which she FaceTimed the eldest Kardashian sister for an ultimate tell-all of the famous siblings.

The 31-year-old put Kourtney, 37, into the hot seat and asked questions like which sister is the best babysitter (Khloé) and the worst (Kendall). The mom-of-three gave Kim the top spot for the sister who complains the most, while Kylie was crowned the messiest. Her answers for the funniest and sexiest sister weren't so surprising! Watch the hilarious exchange in the video at top.

And just because DeGeneres was feeling a little left out of the KarJenner love, the Emmy winner had to bring back Karla Kardashian, aka the underappreciated "star" of KUWTK, who made her debut on Ellen's Halloween episode last year.

Watch Karla's appearance in the above video.