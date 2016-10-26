Khloé Kardashian Snapchats with Beau Tristan Thompson as He Receives His NBA Championship Ring

It looks like things are heating up between Khloé Kardashian and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. The reality star was on hand to watch Thompson receive his NBA Championship ring at the Cleveland Cavaliers ring ceremony on Tuesday, and put on an adorable display of affection with her new man.

The 32-year-old made us green with envy in an oversize military-style coat with a fur collar, a white T-shirt dress, and over-the-knee snakeskin boots. Kardashian completed the daring look with a Chanel bucket bag and a sleek, straight blowout.

The reality star took to Snapchat inside the ceremony, cheering as Thompson received his commemorative ring. Kardashian shared shots of a trophy cutout and a bottle of rosé labeled with the athlete's name and number.

But perhaps the cutest moment of the night was a photo of their matching bling as they sat hand-in-hand. Thompson showed off his massive new championship ring, while Kardashian snuck a Cavs ring in between three gorgeous diamond bands.

We’re rooting for this team to make it all the way.