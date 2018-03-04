Khloé Kardashian Reveals the Gender of Her Baby with Tristan Thompson, and Fans Are Confused

Khloé Kardashian just threw a major curveball.
The reality star, who is eight-months pregnant, just revealed that she’s having a baby girl, and fans are seriously shook.
Since news of the 33-year-old’s pregnancy broke in late September, we’ve heard that Kardashian and her 26-year-old boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, were expecting a baby boy. Multiple sources confirmed Khloé was having a boy to People in October, but Khloé had a surprise in store ...
The Good American co-founder revealed the sex of her baby on the March 4 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
After the episode aired, Kardashian tweeted her own confirmation and gave a shout out to her baby’s soon-to-be cousins Stormi Webster and Chicago West.
And fans weren’t the only ones thrown by the news. Kardashian herself was convinced she was having a boy.
OK, so as for the false confirmations, we have two possibilities: 1) Kardashian sources were trying to throw people off the track, or 2) Khloé told friends she was having a boy before she actually had confirmation.
Fans took to Twitter to share their shock.
If Khloé was really trying to create a media stir, she definitely just did it.