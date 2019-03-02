Khloé Kardashian Retracts Claim That Jordyn Woods Broke Up Her Family

A day after Khloé Kardashian delivered some harsh words to Jordyn Woods on social media, the reality star is now expressing regret for publicly shaming Kylie's former BFF for cheating with Tristan Thompson.

On Saturday, the mom of one took to Twitter to set the record straight on who is to blame for the breakup of her family, and she's shifting the burden from Jordyn to Tristan.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

"This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I)," she began a string of tweets. "I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time."

She continued: "What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star concluded by focusing her attention on the positives in her life, including her daughter with Thompson. "I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True," she wrote.

Khloé's most recent outlook on the cheating scandal is a dramatic change from her initial reaction, which she publicly tweeted on Friday.

After Jordyn's Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Khloé wrote, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Khloé's latest tweets indicate she's ready put the situation in the rearview mirror, so now hopefully the rest of the world can move on, too.