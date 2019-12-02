Khloé Kardashian's Response to Tristan Thompson Saying "I Love You" Is Pure Gold

It looks like Tristan Thompson's attempts to win back Khloé Kardashian aren't going all that well.

On Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé fully swerved from his declaration of love with a pointed "thank you."

The two were FaceTiming so that Khloé could say goodnight to their daughter, True, who was spending time with Tristan, when he ended the conversation by telling Khloé, "alright, I love you." Her response: "bye... thank you."

Khloé's best friend, Malika Haqq, jokingly called her out on the response, before telling her, "saying 'thank you' is nice!"

"I don't know what to say," Khloé said. "I just think now, I've already seen how this ride goes and I don't enjoy it. So it's like why would I want to do it for a third time?"

Tristan, for the record, has apparently been trying to win Khloé back — publicly and privately. After she won a People's Choice Award, he posted an Instagram gushing about his ex, writing, "Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that's two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that. So proud of all you have accomplished this year. Revenge body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU. It's more about what in life really gives us true happiness and is holding us back from achieving that."

Not to mention, E! News reported that he's been sending her flowers, showering her with gifts and compliments, in hopes that they'll get back together.

"He feels guilty and knows how badly he messed up," a source told E!, referencing his cheating scandals.

At least for now, it doesn't look like any of that is working.