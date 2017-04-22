Khloé Kardashian Is Red Hot in Lingerie Look

Khloé Kardashian certainly isn't afraid to show off her revenge body. The 32-year-old reality star flaunted some serious skin on Friday, wearing a bright red lingerie-inspired look as she stepped out in L.A.

We're sensing a trend with Kardashian's style lately—this is the second time this month she's incorporated lacy lingerie into her outfit. A few weeks ago, the Revenge Body host paired a black lingerie bodysuit with sweats, and now she's at it again, rocking a lacy red bra and slip underneath a skin-tight dress. The scarlet number featured a plunging neckline and waist-high slit that put Kardashian's undergarments on display.

But she didn't stop there! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took the red-hot theme even further, opting for a bright scarlet lip and nails, as well as a matching red Givenchy bag. She topped off the look with lacy nude Louboutin pumps and a delicate gold lariat necklace—all we can say is wow!

Kardashian is known to be a fitness enthusiast, and her hard work has paid off in more ways than one. Earlier in the week, E! News announced that Revenge Body will be returning for a second season, in which Kardashian will help participants gain confidence while working toward their wellness goals.

We can't wait to see what Kardashian has in store for us—both in terms of lacy fashion and her TV show!