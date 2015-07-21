Khloé Kardashian Is Hosting Her Own Talk Show—And It Has the Best Name Ever

Khloé Kardashian has long been one of our favorite people to watch on Keeping Up With the Kardashians thanks to her quick wit and no-nonsense attitude. And now, we'll finally get to see Koko take on the small screen solo—the reality star is set to host her own talk show, Kocktails with Khloé, on the FYI Network this year.

"Excited to announce my new talk show "Kocktails with Khloé" on the @FYI network!! Can't wait to show you all what we have in store for you on the show. More to come soon!" Kardashian captioned a photo announcing the news on her Instagram (below). Along with the shot of her sipping a glass of vino, the beauty included some wine and martini emojis as well as a few chicken emojis—does this mean there will be a cooking element to the show? If we know one thing about Khloé, it's to expect the unexpected.

Catch Kocktails with Khloé when it airs on the FYI Network in late 2015.

