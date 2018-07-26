Khloé Kardashian Just Brought Back Her Signature Haircut 

Way before celebs like Rihanna, Alicia Keys, and Jenna Dewan started chopping all of their hair off, Khloé Kardashian had the bob that's being dubbed as this summer's "hottest haircut."

Throughout 2017, Kardashian demonstrated just how versatile the trendy short length could really be by switching by how she styled it. Textured beachy waves or sleek with center-part quickly became her two signature looks.

RELATED: Rihanna Just Gave This Trendy Haircut Her Stamp of Approval

Kardashian took a break from the bob shortly after announcing she was pregnant with daughter, True, in November, and up until she gave birth in April, the star wore long, wavy blonde extensions.

Apparently Kardashian's fans have been mourning the loss of her "favorite" short haircut. After a fan Tweeted at the star asking her to bring the short length back, she replied with an explanation as to why she's been keeping her hair long lately.

Short hair is my favorite!! But I still need to loose a few more pounds and then I’ll cut it again — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 21, 2018

It looks like Kardashian's fan-favorite hairstyle is back. The star took to Instagram to reveal the switch to short hair. "'Not smiling makes me smile' Kanye," Kardashian captioned the reveal post, referring to one of her brother-in-law's many infamous Tweets.

“Not smiling makes me smile” Kanye A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 26, 2018 at 11:19am PDT

Kardashian's new cut is a blunt angled bob that hits just above the shoulder. She styled it super sleek, probably with the help of a flat iron. Since she tagged her go-to stylist Justine Marjan, chances are she's the one responsible for the look. This cut is the first major hair change Kardashian has made since giving birth to her daughter three months ago.

VIDEO: How Khloé Kardashian Is Turning to Her Sisters for Help with True

Whether you're a new mom or ready for a dramatically different cut, you can add Kardashian's bob to your list of reasons of why you should go short.