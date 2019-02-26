Forget the Revenge Dress, Khloé Kardashian Just Wore the Ultimate Post-Breakup Sheer Jumpsuit

Fresh off the heels of her recent split from Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian wore a sparkly sheer jumpsuit that is the modern alternative to the traditional revenge dress.

On Monday, the reality star showcased her fit figure alongside sisters Kourtney and Kendall. Kourtney wore an identical ensemble, but opted for black lingerie underneath, while Kendall slipped on a red leather minidress with long white gloves and matching pumps.

Khloé paired her transparent catsuit with PVC heels and nude undergarments for an increased naked effect. Fans took notice of the mom of one's sizzling post-breakup look, and offered words of encouragement in the comments section.

One quoted Taylor Swift's hit "Look What You Made Me Do" and cheekily wrote, "the old khloe can’t come to the phone right now...why? Cuz she’s DEAD."

Meanwhile, another user complimented her incredible physique. "This girl, you're beautiful and powerful. if this isn’t revenge bod I don’t know what is," the commenter wrote referring to her E! reality series, Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian. A different fan reiterated: "Tristan! You done messed up! @khloekardashian is smokin!!!!!"

Khloé’s sultry photo shoot with her sisters came after a weekend girls' trip with BFF Malika Haqq and older sibling Kim Kardashian. “Kim took Khloé to Palm Springs one night before the weekend so she could have a relaxing getaway,” a source told People, adding that she is "doing okay."

If fashion is a true form of self expression, then Khloé's see-through jumpsuit is probably an indication that she's feeling just fine.