Khloé Kardashian's All-Pink Baby Shower Was an Instagrammer's Dream

Even if you missed Khloé Kardashian's gender reveal, there's no question that she's expecting a baby girl.

On Saturday night, the Kardashians gathered with family and friends to celebrate the upcoming birth of Khloé's first child with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. In true Kardashian style, the event was a lavish affair held at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles, and it featured stunning decor with an all-pink theme. It was basically every Instagrammer's dream!

The 33-year-old Good American co-founder was simply glowing for the big day, and she kept with the pink motif, as she proudly showed off her baby bump in a form-hugging pink satin dress covered with a beautiful sparkly floral decal. She topped off the number with a floor-length pink duster. In the beauty department, KoKo's hair was loosely curled around her face, and her dramatic eye makeup was complemented by a soft pink lip.

In her post on Instagram, the Revenge Body host wrote that she was "so grateful to be surrounded by a beautiful support system."

But, of course, you want to know about the decor. Here's what one lucky partygoer had to say about the breathtaking floral arrangements, done by Jeff Leatham, the artistic director of the Four Seasons Hotels.

"The shower is very pink with thousands of pink flowers everywhere, including hundreds of stems hanging from the ceiling that create an amazing first impression as guests walk in," an inside source told E! Online. "There are pink roses and hydrangeas everywhere, it's like an amazing pink garden with floor to ceiling flowers."

Among the other highlights were two life-sized elephant topiaries, a custom neon sign that read "Baby Thompson," hundreds of pink balloons, and three unicorn birthday cakes for birthday girls Malika and Khadijah Haqq, as well as Jen Atkin. How sweet is Khloé for sharing her special party with them?!

As you'd expect from any Kardashian soiree, the guest list read like an awards show. Among the night's attendees were the entire Kardashian clan, including Kendall Jenner, new mom Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and grandma Mary Jo Campbell.

Kim Kardashian, who recently welcomed her own baby girl, was also there, sporting freshly dyed brown hair. It's too bad she couldn't have kept her pink hair style for a little longer—she would have been totally on-theme.

Other notable guests included Larsa Pippen, jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, Maria Menounos, and more. Even dad-to-be Tristan Thompson stopped by for a little while!

This baby shower means Khloé's due date is coming up fast, and we can't wait to welcome yet another Kardashian baby into the world!