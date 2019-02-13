Khloé Kardashian and Her Niece Penelope Disick Just Got Matching Haircuts

If you were ever looking for a sign that Penelope Disick has a favorite aunt, her first-ever haircut could be it. Kourtney Kardashian's six-year-old daughter just got her first-ever haircut, and she ended up getting the same look as her Aunt Khloé.

Both Kardashian and her niece got matching blunt bobs. She shared a photo of her and her niece posing with their twinning haircuts on Instagram. "So basically, P is obsessed with me (jk) lol how FREAKING CUTE is she with her hair cut???!!!?," Kardashian joked in the post's caption.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Proves That Pink Hair Can Be Subtle and Striking

The dramatic cuts were done by Andrew Fitzsimons, a celebrity hairstylist who regularly works with Khloé and Kourtney. While a first haircut can be an emotional experience, judging by how well Penelope is working her angles in her selfie with Khloé, she's happy with her bob.

And Kourtney is into the haircut, too. She also shared her daughters new bob on Instagram. "First ever hair cut in all of her enchanting six years," she captioned the post.

Khloé and Penelope aren't the only two celebs to recently get bobs. The length is currently one of the trendiest haircuts — it's extremely versatile and works well on virtually any face shape and hair texture. Even though a bob is short, it's not so short that you don't have styling options.

VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Proves Pink Hair Can Be Subtle and Striking

One of Kourtney's Instagram commenter says it best: "She [Penelope] is six and is way more chic than I will ever be."