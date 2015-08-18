Khloé Kardashian Posts the Most Hilarious North West Photo Yet

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Kelsey Glein
Aug 18, 2015 @ 1:15 pm

It looks like North West is living the life! Last night Khloe Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram of her adorable niece, and it might be our favorite photo of 2-year-old Nori yet. The snap shows the famous tot wearing a pair of oversize sunnies that are sliding off her face while holding a glass of water, which her aunt simply captioned: "MOOD."

MOOD

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

The family is currently on vacation in St. Barth's, where they have been spotted in a slew of stylish ensembles. And North wasn't the only one Khloe was posting pictures of—she also 'grammed selfies with Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and her nephew Mason. See the photos below.

Real Sisters

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

🙊🙊🙊

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

PHOTOS: North West's Cutest Instagram Moments

