Khloé Kardashian Posts the Most Hilarious North West Photo Yet

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
It looks like North West is living the life! Last night Khloe Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram of her adorable niece, and it might be our favorite photo of 2-year-old Nori yet. The snap shows the famous tot wearing a pair of oversize sunnies that are sliding off her face while holding a glass of water, which her aunt simply captioned: "MOOD."
The family is currently on vacation in St. Barth's, where they have been spotted in a slew of stylish ensembles. And North wasn't the only one Khloe was posting pictures of—she also 'grammed selfies with Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and her nephew Mason. See the photos below.