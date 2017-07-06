North West Appears to Approve of Aunt Khloé's Beau Tristan Thompson

Jul 06, 2017

Things appear to be going well between Khloé Kardashian and her basketball player beau, Tristan Thompson.

Nearly a year has passed since reports of the pair’s romance first arose and this past June the reality star even went as far as to admit that she and the 26-year-old NBA star have discussed starting a family together.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Thompson and Kardashian upped the ante once more by hosting a joint party for their friends and family. I mean, it doesn’t get much more perfectly #RelationshipGoals than that—well, pre-engagement at least …

Thompson really proved himself at the bash. The athlete went and above and beyond and bonded with one of Khloé’s most important confidants, her 4-year-old niece, North West.

West sandwiched herself between her aunt and Thompson at the event’s photo booth, the latter of whom planted a sweet kiss on her cheek.

Kardashian’s niece even posed with just Thompson, smiling big as she clung to Tristan’s shoulder.

No pressure, Khloé, but this guy seems to be the real deal.

