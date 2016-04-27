This New Snap of Khloé Kardashian and North West Might Be Their Cutest Yet

Kendall Jenner, budding photographer? Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram last night to share a beautiful snap of herself with her niece North West, and it was taken by none other than her younger supermodel sister.

In the black-and-white 'gram, Aunt Koko and little Nori rock matching French braids as she pulls in the 2-year-old for a kiss. "My Northie. Thank you sister for capturing this moment @kendalljenner," Kardashian captioned to darling 'gram. The duo wears equally cool ensembles in the picture, Khloé in a floral hoodie and major hoop earrings and North in a crewneck sweatshirt.

My Northie. Thank you sister for capturing this moment 📸 @kendalljenner A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 26, 2016 at 9:47pm PDT

But this isn't the first time Khloé has been #twinning with one of her nieces. A few weeks ago, she posted a photo of herself and sister Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick wearing very similar long braids.