Khloé Kardashian Posts Motivating Quotes After Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

It's been nearly a week since news broke that Khloé Kardashian's longtime boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her with sister Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods, and it seems like she's already looking ahead to happier days — at least according to her Instagram account.

On Saturday, the reality star began venting via Instagram Stories with a number of inspirational quotes that appear to reference her positive mindset since her recent heartbreak.

First, she posted a quote about how difficult times don't last forever. "Don’t let shame keep you from asking for the support you want," she wrote. "Suffering is done in silence, end it with speaking up. Everyone has a dark chapter."

She continued: "Make your shadows go away by shining light on yours. Find the encouragement and strength needed to face the sun. Remember clouds are always temporary. Believe it gets better.”

In another slide, she shared a cryptic message that insinuates it's not her (or anyone else's) responsibility to fix a broken person. “We have to accept that some people are really f— up and it’s not our job to heal them,” she said.

Finally, her third note struck a sense of hopefulness. “The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss and have found their way out of the depths," Khloé wrote, adding: “These people have an appreciation, a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen.”

Since the scandal of Tristan's alleged tryst with Woods, the mom of one wiped her Instagram grid clean of all photos of the NBA star. As for Jordyn, Kardashian, as well as her sisters Kourtney and Kim, have unfollowed the 21-year-old.

According to an insider, Khloé is indeed looking forward to a brighter future without Thompson.

“Khloé is doing okay. She’s still upset about what happened and talks about it a lot. But it really seems she is able to see what everyone else has been seeing for so long — that she was always too good for Tristan,” a source told People. “She deserves so much better.”