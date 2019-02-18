Khloé Kardashian Is Getting Mom-Shamed for Her New Manicure

For the past several years, long nails have become a signature in Khloé Kardashian's beauty routine. So, when she posted a photo of her new manicure — consisting of cherry red, elongated nails — on Instagram the other day, it shouldn't have come as much of a surprise to her 86 million Instagram followers, right?

Think again. Critics were quick to judge the mom of one for what they deemed as an unpractical manicure. "How do you change a baby's diaper?" one user quipped, adding a cry-laughing face emoji.

Image zoom khloekardashian/Instagram

Meanwhile, another commenter sarcastically wrote: "The nails of a woman who pays other people to do everything for her."

Khloé didn't appreciate the backlash and took to Twitter to set the record straight on her hands-on parenting style. "It’s annoying when people talk about my nails. Trust me, I manage just fine," she began her message to her haters. "The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby."

— Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 18, 2019

She continued: "There are more serious things to discuss. At least I would hope. happy Monday to you."

The KarJenners are no strangers to being mom-shamed on social media, and Koko in particular has been attacked for putting True in a head wrap, working out after giving birth, and piercing her daughter's ears.

Looks like Khloé can't win with the parenting police.