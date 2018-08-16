Khloé Kardashian's Mexican Getaway Included Tristan Thompson

Anyone who keeps up with the Kardashians has their own opinions on Khloé's relationship status with Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal. But anyone who keeps up with Khloé knows that she doesn't care what anyone thinks — and she's sticking to that M.O. According to People, which has the vacation pics in question, the couple has moved past the "officially back on track" stage and are full-on making out in Mexico.

Marie Claire notes that the two may be taking time away from everything to work on themselves away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi back in L.A. After being judged by just about everyone — family included — it makes sense that Khloé would want some time to evaluate everything and make up her own mind. With a family like hers, opinions get tossed around pretty frequently and escaping them seems like a great way for her and Thompson to reconnect.

Khloé and Thompson are currently south of the border with fellow Kardashian sib Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Ben Simmons. Baby True isn't on this particular vacation, so Khloé and Thompson seem to be taking time to get reacquainted with one another by making out, frolicking in the water, and sitting poolside. Haters can think what the want, because according to the snapshots Khloé is posting to her social media, things are going just fine.

"Khloé and Tristan seemed very happy," a source told People. "Lots of cuddles and love all weekend. They definitely enjoyed themselves."

The couple enjoyed themselves during long dinner parties with their pals and soaking up the sun and scenery. And, according to Khloé's Instagram, they spent time at Casa Aramara, a luxe villa that's owned by Joe Francis of Girls Gone Wild fame. With an itinerary like that (and a spread that looks that amazing) it looks like a little time in paradise is doing Khloé and Co. just fine. Fans will just have to wait to see how everything turns out when they come back to reality (TV, that is).