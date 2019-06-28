Khloé Kardashian Looks *So* Much Like Kendall Jenner in This Throwback Photo

Though the KarJenner family is often distilled into a single skin-baring, drama-starting unit, each sister really is a distinct individual. No one better differentiates themselves from the rest of the reality TV dynasty than Khloé, who not only reigns as the most straight forward of the sibs, but also stands out visually with her green eyes and often blonde hair.

That being said, a rare shot of the Good American co-founder will catch us off-guard. Just last week Khloé shared a photo that had fans rushing to the comments section to point out how much she looked like sister Kim Kardashian.

Last night, in honor of Khloé’s 35th birthday, Kylie shared a photo of her sister as a teen, cradling a tiny future billionaire in her arms as she slept. On first glance, one could be forgiven for wondering why Jenner chose to post a photo of Kendall on Khloé’s birthday — they look that much alike in the pic. Khloé, with a dark curly bun and long lashes fanned, is the spitting image of her model sis.

And don’t just take my word for it (though hey, you should) — the comments section was flooded with similar feedback.

Who will Khloé channel on Instagram next?