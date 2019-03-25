The $15 Product Khloé Kardashian Uses to Buckle Car Seats with Long Nails

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian's clapback for the latest group of trolls criticizing her parenting skills is a $15 product from Amazon. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was called out on Instagram last month by mom-shamers who thought her nails were too long to properly care for her 11-month-old daughter True Thompson.

Well, all those concerned can rest easy because Kardashian reportedly uses The Car Seat Key, a genius tool that makes it easy to unbuckle car seats without messing up your nails.

To use The Car Seat Key, you simply slide it over the harness release button (often red) on the car seat, and then lightly squeeze it. Along with being helpful for anyone with long nails like Kardashian's, this tool was designed to help people who have arthritis and carpal tunnel.

The Key can be clipped onto your car keys, and comes in five colors, including the pastel pink one People spotted last month on Kardashian's key chain in some photos of her out in Beverly Hills.

Along with the visual evidence that yes, Kardashian is perfectly capable of caring for her baby with her long nails, she also addressed her critics on Twitter.

It’s annoying when people talk about my nails. Trust me, I manage just fine. The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby. There are more serious things to discuss. At least I would hope. 🙄 happy Monday to you — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 18, 2019

The bottom line: It's 2019; you can be a mom and have long nails if that's what you're into. What a novel idea!