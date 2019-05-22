Khloé Kardashian Just Wore the Tightest Pink Latex Bodysuit

Khloé Kardashian’s year didn’t get off to the best start, what with her little sister’s best friend hooking up with the father of her child for all the world to weigh in on for weeks and weeks … But if anyone knows that life is what you make of it, it’s the Good American founder and new mom, whose “good vibes only” mantra is keeping her at the top of her game.

And she’s not just doing well, she’s also looking absolutely incredible. The 34-year-old stepped out for the launch of sister Kylie Jenner’s skincare line on Tuesday night in a look that fully epitomizes the fire emoji: a skintight strapless baby pink latex bodysuit. Honestly, the word bodysuit has never been more apt — the garment is like a second skin (you can see the precise outline of her kneecaps!). How she managed to get it on and off we may never know.

Oh, and did we mention that she underwent a major hair change, too? Yep, True’s mom matched her outfit to her extensions with a sky-high pink-tinged ponytail trailing down past her hips. She accessorized with a pair of white pumps and a shimmering champagne pink clutch.

Image zoom Backgrid

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Wore a Totally See-Through Bodysuit

Of course, Khloé wasn’t the only member of her famous family to make an impressive entrance at Kylie’s fête. Kim, Kourtney, Kris, and Kylie all dressed in complementary shades of pink for the launch of KylieSkin.

Image zoom Instagram/kylieskin

Hopefully the evening fared better than the early reviews for Kylie's new line ...