Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Were Twinning with This Sleek New Hairstyle

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were twinning at Sean "Diddy" Combs' 50th birthday celebration.

The pair opted to spend a night out during the lavish party with complementary looks that played well with each other, glamming it up with glimmering gowns and identical hairstyles for a fun, yin-and-yang look with both a "light" side and a "dark" side.

The pair opted for the same sleek chin-grazing bobs we often see sister Kim Kardashian West in, with Khloe rocking a blonde version with a shadow root and Kylie with black hair, both styled with the ends of their hair curled under their faces. We rarely see Khloe with this look, so it was a striking option for the Kardashian sister to rock.

The pair's hair was hardly the most eye-catching part of each sister's ensemble, though. Khloe wore a glittering golden long-sleeved pantsuit with matching pumps, while Kylie was a vision in all black, wearing a plunging, sparkling black gown with strappy heels.

"date night," wrote Kylie alongside her photo with Khloe, with the sisters pictured holding hands looking absolutely fabulous together. She posted a sultry series of snaps of herself with sister Khloe that playfully showcased their "light and dark" sides.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian's New Hair Color Is So Blonde It's Almost White

But Kylie also gave fans a look at her own dress in a series of solo photos, which showed off a better look at some of the individual sequins that comprised the look.

"last night ," Kylie wrote accompanying the photos showing off her slinky black dress.

The matching outfits and hair marked a rare moment for the sisters, who aren't often spotted wearing the same ensembles. But the sleek Kim-inspired bobs they both chose for the party have been making their rounds throughout Hollywood, as other celebrities have also rocked the same cut recently.

Are Khloe and Kylie are planning on twinning more often? Hopefully – we certainly do love to see it.