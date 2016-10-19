Khloé Kardashian Wears a Lingerie-Style Bodysuit for Her Good American Launch Alongside Kris Jenner

Gang's all here! Khloé Kardashian was joined by sister Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner on the red carpet Tuesday night to celebrate the launch of her and Emma Grede's new denim line, Good American, at The Grove's Nordstrom in Los Angeles.

Khloé looked gorgeous in a sheer lace bodysuit—which we're sure half-sister Kendall Jenner would approve of—that featured an open back, bra-style straps, and a sheer, lace bodice. She paired the Gooseberry lingerie bodysuit ($139; gooseberryintimates.com) with skinny-fit, high-waist jeans from her Good American line in a classic blue-denim wash with distressed accents near the ankles ($169; nordstrom.com). She accessorized with a few choker necklaces and wore her blonde hair down in messy waves in a "just got out of the pool" style, similar to sister Kardashian West's hair at the 2016 VMAs.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Kourtney too stunned on the red carpet in a black, zip-up turtleneck crop top and high-waist ripped black jeans, her hair pulled up into a topknot. Both sisters rocked smoky eye makeup and nude lips while matriarch Kris brought the heat with a bold red lip and ripped black jeans and a white blazer worn over a simple black top.

#goodsquad @goodamerican @khloekardashian @kourtneykardash @joycebonelli @steph_shep #dreamcometrue A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Oct 18, 2016 at 7:22pm PDT

I'm so thankful and beyond overwhelmed by the love and support of tonight! This is just the beginning. God, thank you for my family and friends! Life is but a dream 💜 A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 18, 2016 at 7:25pm PDT

Kardashian and her business partner Emma Grede recently spoke with InStyle about the denim line. "With this project, we don’t believe in plus sizes," Kardashian said, "and that’s something that means a lot to me, empowering women and women dressing for their sexy curves and not being ashamed of our bodies."

WATCH: Khloé Kardashian & Emma Grede on Their New Denim Line, Good American

"It was about creating something that would work for this idea of the new sexy, the new body silhouette," Grede added. "And we've spent a long time creating two sets of jean patents that work for different size ranges (from 0 to 24)."

Watch the video above to hear all about Good American, which is available at both goodamerican.com and nordstrom.com.