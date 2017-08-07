Khloé Kardashian Kisses a Shirtless Tristan Thompson in Cute Instagram Pic

Love looks good on Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson!

Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday to share a cute photo of herself and her NBA lover enjoying themselves by a pool. The reality star can be seen wearing a crimson one-piece with matching sunnies, and planting a big wet one (or a nibble, perhaps?) on her shirtless 26-year-old boyfriend.

"All my Love," Kardashian wrote in Armenian (a nod to her late father) and English alongside the sunny poolside pic.

Klloe Kardashain / Instagram

The lovebirds have been dating since September, and are reportedly looking for an apartment together in Los Angeles. And that's not all. In a June episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Koko revealed that she's stopped taking birth control, hinting that they could also be on their way to parenthood in the neat future.

"Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family," she said. "He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that's lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there."

