Khloé Kardashian Looks Like Kim Kardashian's Twin in This Photo

Like pendulums, Kardashian hair colors swing back and forth. The latest sister to change things up is Khloé Kardashian, who posted a photo to her Instagram that showed off a brand-new color that has plenty of followers saying that she looks just like her sister Kim. In the snapshot, which she captioned with nothing but a simple paw-print emoji, she's displaying the new hue to its full potential and even has a few crimped sections to give off a very of-the-moment '90s vibe.

"Is this kim or khole i cant tell," a follower noted. Others followed the sentiment, writing, "I thought it was kim," "Totally thought this was Kim!" and "I honestly couldn’t tell which kardashian this was for a moment, I had to look at the name."

Some of her famous friends chimed in, too.

Image zoom Bravo/Getty Images

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian "Never Wants to See Jordyn Woods Again" After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

"Meow," her bff Malika Haqq wrote.

"I mean beyond," Faye Resnick wrote.

Khloé's not the first sister to go all-out blonde. Kim's done it and so has Kylie. In fact, so has Kourtney and Kendall, so it's just this update that's got Khloé keeping in step. In the past, she's had everything from full-on platinum strands to a warmer blonde tone and dark roots with lighter ends. The crimps are new, however, and an edgy mix-up from her usual soft waves, romantic curls, and straight looks. The Inquisitr reports that Khloé owes the new hair to celebrity hairstylists Andrew Fitzsimons — who added "A little crimp never hurt anyone.. " when he reposted the same photo — and Shiry B Raz.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Gave Her Home a Major Overhaul After Tristan Thompson Moved Out

As for Kim, we've all gotten used to seeing her with blonde hair, though she hasn't been without her own hair-swapping moments. Just about every Kardashian and Jenner (save for Kris and her now-iconic 'do) cycles through the entire rainbow of hair color (we're looking at you and your wigs, Kylie), but it's not often the sisters look this much alike.