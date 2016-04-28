Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West Wear Almost the Exact Same Outfit

Khloé Kardashian is taking a page out of her sister Kim Kardashian West's style playbook. The reality star was spotted leaving a studio in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and she wore a flesh-toned monochromatic look that could've come out of her big sis's closet.

Never afraid to show off her killer body, Kardashian's long, lean legs were on full display in a greige t-shirt dress. She topped off the skin-tight mini with a nude duster jacket, which she accessorized with matching suede pumps and a coordinating handbag. Kardashian kept the rest of her accessories simple, opting for just a simple necklace, and as per usual, her hair looked amazing and very blonde as it fell in loose waves.

Earlier in the week, Kardashian West wore a very similar outfit while visiting her dentist. In fact, strong style parallels can be drawn between the sisters. Not only did they keep within the same color scheme, it's clear that the duster is becoming a style staple for the Kardashians. With Kardashian West only a few pounds away from her pre-baby weight, we have a feeling she'll be taking a cue from Khloé when it comes to choosing looks that show off her newly svelte figure.

