Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Channel Baywatch in Matching Swimsuits

Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are Baywatch babes! The sisters staged an impromptu photoshoot wearing one-piece suits reminiscent of the hit TV series's signature swimwear, and shared the photos on Instagram for the world to see. The duo snapped pics in a series of poses on the bow of a yacht in St. Barts, where they are currently living it up on vacation with their family.

Jenner shared two 'grams on her account from the Instashoot, which she captioned "baeeeewatch" and "baeeeewatch part 2." And Kardashian cheekily captioned two on her own account with "Made in KrisJenner™" and "Close like Starsky and Hutch." Check out all of their sexy photos below:

