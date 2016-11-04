Kendall Jenner Forgot to Take Home This Crazy Birthday Present After Her Party

While most of America watched the Chicago Cubs win the World Series or Beyoncé perform at the 2016 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian's family members were focused on another momentous occasion: Kendall Jenner's 21st birthday.

Khloé explained on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! that after a dinner at L.A.'s Catch restaurant they migrated to a club called Delilah for the actual party and "crazy celebrations." There was also an after-party at Jenner's house, which neighbors Kimmel's home, but the host said he was not bothered as he was watching the baseball game.

Though all the Kardashians have had some very lavish birthday parties over the years, Khloé said that when it came to presents her own paled in comparison to what her younger half-sister received this week. Why? "Some prince" presented Jenner with a Rolls-Royce. "I didn't know you just got cars from strangers," Khloé said. "I was like, 'Is this a joke?' I think on my 21st birthday I got like a dinner and a purse."

"This morning I was like, 'Holy crap. Do you remember you got this car? How did you get it home?'" Khloé continued. "And she was like, 'Oh my god, I forgot I got a car last night.' That's how drunk she was!"

Rest assured, Khloé noted, "I'm sure my mom [Kris Jenner] took it." A Rolls-Royce is definitely something you don't want to leave behind!

Hear all about Kendall Jenner's epic birthday bash, according to Khloé, in the clip at top.