Khloé Kardashian Lost Her Mind When She Found Out About Jordyn Woods's Red Table Talk

When Jordyn Woods shared her side story about the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett-Smith, the world had no idea just how upset Khloé Kardashian was with her decision — until now.

On Sunday night's finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé found out about Jordyn's impending interview while the cameras were rolling, and she couldn't hide her anger. In the car with a member of her team, the Good American founder called her mom, Kris Jenner, to air her grievances. “Like my world got destroyed, while Jordyn is doing press interviews about it? Who the f—k do you think you are?" she said, adding: "Who the f—k does this bitch think she is?"

Image zoom

Khloé wasn't just upset with Jordyn, but also Kris for not shutting it down in the first place. Apparently, Kris got a text from Jada giving her heads up about the interview, and the momager didn't react the way Khloé thought she should. "Don’t back down because these people have no f—king loyalty to you,” Khloé yelled at her mom. “You never called me to check on me until I told you! My family was ruined, what don’t you get?"

Meanwhile, earlier in the drama-filled episode, Kylie defended Jordyn to her sisters, pleading with them to stop bullying her on social media. After Kim posted a video of herself, Kourtney, Khloé, and family friend Malika Haqq singing Nivea's "Don't Mess with My Man," which was targeted at Jordyn, Kylie called her sister to ask her to handle everything privately.

“I saw the Snapchats and stuff of you guys singing, and if you want to call her, yell at her, do what you want, but let’s all talk in person," Jenner told Kim. "But like the singing and internet stuff, it’s just not okay. Jordyn hit me last night, was like, 'Hey, do you mind if I come get some things from the house?' She got her things, she came in, and just the look in her eye, she’s just obviously really going through it,” Jenner's voice broke at this point, and she seemed on the verge of tears. “I just don’t think anyone deserves this. We should express everything to each other in person, however we feel.”

"I just feel like we’re bigger than this, we’re better than this," Jenner continued. "I feel like call her or talk to her in person. We just don’t need to bully anyone."

Throughout the episode, Kylie struggled with being caught in the middle of her BFF and sister's feud, and, at one point said: "I just hope there is a light at the end of this tunnel, but I don’t see it right now." A reconciliation between Jenner and Woods is still TBD.