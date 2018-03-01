Khloé Kardashian Switches Up Her Go-to Maternity Style for a Girls' Night Out in Japan

Khloé Kardashian is eight months into her pregnancy, and as her due date approaches it looks like she's taking a whole new approach to her maternity style.

Gone are the days of oversize sweatshirts and large Birkin bags covering her growing baby bump. Instead, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star debuted a brand new look that will quite literally dazzle you. After a day of shopping in Tokyo, the mom-to-be stepped out with her older sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian for a girls' night in Japan.

The mom-to-be wore a rhinestone-covered mini dress that hugged her bump and showed off her toned legs. While she did wear a long coat—one of her maternity style go-tos—she really stepped out of the style comfort zone by choosing her eye-catching dress and it definitely paid off.

Of course no Kardashian ensemble is complete without some major accessories and some gorgeous makeup. Khloé finished off her look with a pair of turquoise fringed earrings and sweep of matching eye shadow.

RELATED: Yes, Khloé Kardashian Is Safe to Fly to Japan While 8 Months Pregnant

In the photo Khloé posted showing off her look she cradles her bump, and while the loving gesture may seem innocuous, some of the star's followers had a lot to say about it. In true Khloé form, she responded to her haters on Twitter.

"People are very opinionated about my bump. I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby," she wrote.

People are very opinionated about my bump. I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby! ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 28, 2018

You tell 'em, Khloé!