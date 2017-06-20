Khloé Kardashian Posts Sweet Message to Her "Squad" of Nieces and Nephews

Despite her jet-setting lifestyle and consuming business pursuits (what up, Good American), Khloé Kardashian still finds time to be an awesome aunt.

Not yet a mother herself, though it seems that may be about to change, Auntie KoKo is always ready to dote on her six (!) nieces and nephews.

The outspoken reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to give a shout-out to Kourtney and Rob’s adorable children.

“Missing my squad!! A few of the squad members were MIA this day! This photo was hard enough to even get the kids to stand still for this long,” she captioned a sweet family photo of herself hanging with Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign Disick, 2, as well as Dream Kardashian, 7-months—North, 4, and Saint West, 18-months, were noticeably absent from the Kute Krew.

Although most of the children appear distracted in the photo, Penelope smiles straight at the camera, proving she takes after her photogenic mama, Kourtney K.

#AuntGoals, right here.