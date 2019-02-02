Fans Are Calling This Khloé Kardashian Instagram "Photoshopped" and OK, Sure

The Kardashians are no strangers to Photoshop fails, but for once, it looks like they're in the right. In her latest Instagram post, Khloé Kardashian is getting called out by her followers, who claim that she over-edited the pic and that it looks like she has two thumbs.

People reports that critics got straight to the point: "Do I see two thumbs???" and "I didn't even notice but now that it was brought to my attention it does look insane" popped up in the comments. Kardashian posted the photo to give fans a look at her latest campaign with beauty brand Becca, but it's clear that some people got real ugly.

Naturally, Kardashian's fans came to her rescue, somewhat unnecessarily, since it's clear that the photo's supposed to be stylized to look like she's in motion.

"Yall stop saying she photoshopped her hand she just moving her hand too quick," a fan wrote.

A cursory look at the photo makes the intention clear. Kardashian's just moving her hair and the kinetic energy of the photo's making her thumb blur. No big deal, no Photoshop, and no hate necessary. While she didn't address the naysayers directly, in her Instagram Story from the shoot, she knew what was going to go down.

"Haters always say it's Photoshopped," she captioned a clip. And, of course, they did.

