Khloé Kardashian Would Rather Eat a Fish Eye Than Answer This Question

Khloé Kardashian is sporting that loved-up glow, and she's not afraid to use the "L word" with new beau, Tristan Thompson.

The youngest Kardashian sister signaled that things were really heating up between her and the athlete when she shared a few New Year's Eve shots of the pair cuddling and sharing a sweet kiss just weeks ago. Now, the reality star is opening up about her new relationship (and a few other things) during Wednesday night's episode of the Late Late Show.

"We use the "L word," the laughing 32-year-old revealed, adding with Corden's prompting that the couple have been "French kissing for a little bit now."

The Revenge Body star was a little less candid when it came to answering a few tough questions about her personal life as the pair played an intense round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," opting to eat a fish eye rather than answering if she thought "O.J. did it."

"I don't even eat red meat, let alone an eye!" she shrieked as she struggled to swallow it.

While the late night host ate a chicken's foot rather than spill who he thought was the worst singer on Carpool Karaoke, Corden balked at the prospect of consuming bird saliva and hesitantly revealed that Pierce Brosnan was the rudest celebrity he had ever encountered.

Watch Kardashian dish about her new boyfriend above, then see her answer which one of her family members has the worst reality TV spinoff at the top.